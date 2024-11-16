Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dover alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dover by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1,414.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $204.93.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.