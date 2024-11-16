Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 6,220 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:PII opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $100.91.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.