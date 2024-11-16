Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,397 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after buying an additional 356,025 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 50.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,995 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $7,743,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,862,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of HHH stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
