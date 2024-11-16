Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,397 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after buying an additional 356,025 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 50.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,995 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $7,743,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,862,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HHH stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.