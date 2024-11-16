Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 794 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

