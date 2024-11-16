Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

