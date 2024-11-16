Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $498.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $525.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.41.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.