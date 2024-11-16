Entropy Technologies LP Has $507,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is -9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

