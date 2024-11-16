Entropy Technologies LP Has $523,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.85 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

