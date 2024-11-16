Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 125.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 84.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at $280,889.56. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.04. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.