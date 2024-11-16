Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

