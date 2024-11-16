Entropy Technologies LP Invests $384,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $212,091.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,903.76. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average of $231.12. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

