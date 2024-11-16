Entropy Technologies LP Invests $397,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,015,000 after acquiring an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 422,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.