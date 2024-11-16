Entropy Technologies LP Invests $415,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $58.53.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

