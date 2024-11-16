Entropy Technologies LP Invests $437,000 in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $4,681,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 172.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 170,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 108,148 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $35.94 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

