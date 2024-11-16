Entropy Technologies LP Invests $546,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FOX by 66.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of FOX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 220,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 62,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 418,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FOX by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

