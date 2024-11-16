Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.92 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.63.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
