Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.92 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.