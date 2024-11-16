Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,600 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $205.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

