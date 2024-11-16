Entropy Technologies LP Sells 408 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 493,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 449,209 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 174,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.53 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,811.88. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,754.51. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

