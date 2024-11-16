Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,329 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $14,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Donaldson by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 137,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This represents a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DCI opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.