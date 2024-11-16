Entropy Technologies LP Sells 700 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $5,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

KWR stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $151.31 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.88.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

