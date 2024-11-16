Entropy Technologies LP Takes $398,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Workiva by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

WK opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

