Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 7.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.71%.
Endeavor Group Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
