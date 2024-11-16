Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after buying an additional 298,390 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $4,680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.