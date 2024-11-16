Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kennametal by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

