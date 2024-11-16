Entropy Technologies LP Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 544,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,276 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

