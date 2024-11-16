Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $55.50 on Monday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

