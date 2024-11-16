Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,502.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,436.67 ($43.31).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday.
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
