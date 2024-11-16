Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,502.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,436.67 ($43.31).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,605 ($45.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,839.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,668.34. The stock has a market cap of £32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,621.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,843 ($35.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,978.56 ($50.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

