EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stake Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 141.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.92 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.