First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $44,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $298,180,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,562,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 37,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.90.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,200.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,275.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,973.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,871.30.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $55.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

