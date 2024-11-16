Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 2.00% of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:FLQS opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

