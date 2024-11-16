FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Position Decreased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $214,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $264,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.