FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJUN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

DJUN stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

