Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Genuine Parts worth $53,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 70,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

