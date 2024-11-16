GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Endava worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Endava by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 7.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Endava Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

