GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Get Semrush alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 385.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 236,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,488 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEMR

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,354.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362,419 shares in the company, valued at $131,261,114.38. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,123 shares of company stock worth $2,320,088 in the last 90 days. 57.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.