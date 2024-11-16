GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,351 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Gold Royalty worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

GROY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gold Royalty ( NYSE:GROY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 252.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

