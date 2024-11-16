GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $948,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,122,000 after buying an additional 89,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Century Communities by 444.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 84.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

