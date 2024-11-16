GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $998,000 Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 14.5% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

