GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 475,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 27.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

