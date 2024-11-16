GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Genie Energy worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 11,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $165,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $15.79 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $424.64 million, a P/E ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

