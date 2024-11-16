GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.02 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,978,000.
Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average is $207.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
