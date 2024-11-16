GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.07 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMTR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Xometry by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XMTR opened at $29.09 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,381.45. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,633 shares of company stock worth $1,201,730. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

