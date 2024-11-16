GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.10 Million in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCUL. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

