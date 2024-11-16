GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.10 Million in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
OCUL opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $11.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
