GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $955,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

