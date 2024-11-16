GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $49,196,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $37,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 747,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GitLab by 269.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after acquiring an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,233. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

