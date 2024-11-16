GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,179 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

CMC stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

