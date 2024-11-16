GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 15,729 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.01 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

