GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 79,680 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTX. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 286,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.