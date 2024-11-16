GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Astronics worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 13.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 4,973.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Astronics Price Performance

Astronics stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.83. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

