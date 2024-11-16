GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,302 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of RPC worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RES. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 540.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 256.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in RPC by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RPC’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

